IAF pilot killed as MiG Bison aircraft crashes in Punjab

Published: May 21,202111:40 AM by PTI

An Indian Air Force pilot was killed after a MiG-21 Bison aircraft crashed in Punjab's Moga district, officials said on Friday. The aircraft was on a routine sortie from Suratgarh when it crashed near a village in Moga, they said.

Representative Image
Moga:
A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident which took place late Thursday night. 

“There was an aircraft accident last night involving a Bison aircraft of IAF in the western sector,” the Indian Air Force (IAF) said in a tweet. 

The pilot, Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary, sustained fatal injuries. 

“IAF condoles the tragic loss and stands firmly with the bereaved family. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident,” it said.

