IAF pilot killed as MiG Bison aircraft crashes in Punjab

Moga :

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident which took place late Thursday night.





“There was an aircraft accident last night involving a Bison aircraft of IAF in the western sector,” the Indian Air Force (IAF) said in a tweet.





The pilot, Sqn Ldr Abhinav Choudhary, sustained fatal injuries.





“IAF condoles the tragic loss and stands firmly with the bereaved family. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident,” it said.