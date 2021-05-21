Raj: Teachers to be treated as frontline workers, to get vaccinated on priority

Jaipur :

National Health Mission (NHM) Director Sudhir Kumar Sharma issued an order in this regard and School Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra tweeted about it. ''Education department personnel are giving their services in this pandemic without caring about their lives. Therefore, realising the responsibility of protecting them, orders have been issued to administer vaccines on priority basis, considering all personnel of secondary education department as frontline workers,'' Dotasra said.





All chief medical and health officers have been directed to vaccinate them on priority basis, he said.