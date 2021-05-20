Thu, May 20, 2021

PM congratulates Vijayan on taking oath as Kerala CM for second term

Published: May 20,202109:00 PM by PTI

Vijayan, who led the Left Democratic Front (LDF) to its second consecutive spell in power in the recent Assembly polls, was sworn-in as the chief minister of Kerala for the second successive term on Thursday.

File photo
New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday on taking oath for a second term.

"Congratulations to Shri @vijayanpinarayi Ji on taking oath as CM and commencing his second term in office," Modi said in a tweet.

