PM congratulates Vijayan on taking oath as Kerala CM for second term

New Delhi :

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday on taking oath for a second term.





Vijayan, who led the Left Democratic Front (LDF) to its second consecutive spell in power in the recent Assembly polls, was sworn-in as the chief minister of Kerala for the second successive term on Thursday.





"Congratulations to Shri @vijayanpinarayi Ji on taking oath as CM and commencing his second term in office," Modi said in a tweet.

