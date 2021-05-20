2 terrorist associates arrested in JK

Srinagar :

Two alleged terrorist associates were arrested from Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, police said on Thursday, adding six live grenades were recovered from their possession.





They were identified as Jahangir Ahmad Hajam and Abdul Hameed Hajam – residents of Khawarpara in Tangdhar near the Line of Control (LOC).





Acting on a tip-off regarding the movement of terrorists, a special checkpoint was established in the main market of Kupwara, a police spokesperson said.





The duo tried to escape after spotting the search party but were chased and apprehended, he added.





A case under relevant sections of the law was registered against them and investigation into the matter was on, the official said.