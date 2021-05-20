COVID 19: HC asks big hospitals to install PSA oxygen plants, says everyone had bitter experience

New Delhi :

The high court said it is a high time that at least big hospitals with 100-bedded facilities or more should have their own PSA (Pressure Swing Absorption) plants which should have a capacity of at least two times of their normal requirement as this would go a long way in reducing dependence on outside sources.





A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Jasmeet Singh also asked the Delhi government's Principal Secretary (Health) to take up the aspect of PSA oxygen plants with hospitals and file a status report in this regard by May 27.





“Considering that the pandemic is once in a century, hopefully we will see the end of it sooner or later,” the bench said.