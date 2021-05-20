Thu, May 20, 2021

Rahul attacks Centre over bodies buried in sands on Ganga banks

Published: May 20,202102:00 PM by IANS

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the dead bodies buried on the banks of the river Ganga, saying that the head of the Modi's system remains buried in the same sand.

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo)
New Delhi:
In a tweet in Hindi, Rahul Gandhi said, "The clothes of every dead body visible on the banks of river Ganga say that the head of the Modi's system remains buried in the same sand." 

His attack on the Prime Minister came after several dead bodies were found buried on the banks of river Ganga in several districts of Uttar Pradesh while several of them were also seen floating in the river. 

Many photographs and videos of the half burnt and decomposed dead bodies have gone viral on social media in last few days. 

