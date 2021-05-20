Don't leave people in distressing time: Priyanka to Yogi

New Delhi :

In her two page letter, Priyanka Gandhi highlighted the issues faced by the people in pandemic and advised the Chief Minister to take steps in public interest.





She said, "the middle class is facing the wrath of the pandemic. Government should step in to fix rates in the private hospitals, as people are taking loan for treatment. The government should give reimbursement."





"The government should take steps to curb inflation and should not increase electricity tariff and the shopkeeper and traders should be given relief."





In the letter, she highlighted the issue of school fees and said the government should give relief to parents, teachers and schools.





Priyanka Gandhi, on Wednesday had said, "Denying the list of 1,621 teachers, who died while doing their duty during the panchayat elections, issued by the Uttar Pradesh Shikshak Sangh, an insensitive UP government is saying the number of teachers who died was only three. The teachers did not get proper safety equipment and treatment while they were alive and now the government is also taking away their honour after death."





Earlier also, Priyanka Gandhi had slammed the BJP for conducting panchayat elections in Uttar Pradesh amid the raging pandemic.





She had said that that what is happening in the state is nothing less than a "crime against humanity" and the State Election Commission (SEC) is just "playing along".