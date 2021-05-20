India's Covid tally rises by 2.76L cases, 3,874 deaths

New Delhi :

In the same time span, India recorded 2,76,110 new cases.





India had broken its own previous record of Covid deaths on Wednesday with 4,529 deaths -- the highest number of fatalities from Covid infection so far.





On Tuesday, India recorded 2.63 lakh fresh cases, lowest since April 21.





Fresh Covid cases came down below the three lakh-mark for the first time on May 17.





On May 7, the country had recorded its highest ever cases of 4,14,188.





India's overall tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,57,72,440 with 31,29,878 active cases and 2,87,122 deaths so far.





According to the Health Ministry, a total of 3,69,077 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, with 2,23,55,440 being cured from Covid till date.





The Health Ministry said that a total of 18,70,09,792 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 11,66,090 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.





According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 32,23,56,187 samples have been tested up to May 19 for Covid-19. Of these 20,55,010 samples were tested on Wednesday, which is the highest so far.