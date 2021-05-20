PM Modi condoles death of former Rajasthan CM Pahadia

New Delhi :

Pahadia was the chief minister of Rajasthan in 1980-81 and also a former governor of Haryana and Bihar.





Modi tweeted, "Saddened by the demise of former Rajasthan CM, Shri Jagannath Pahadia Ji. In his long political and administrative career, he made noteworthy contributions to further social empowerment. Condolences to his family and supporters. Om Shanti."





