Former Rajasthan CM Jagannath Pahadia dies of COVID

Jaipur :

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said he was very shocked by the demise.





"Pahadia left us because of COVID. I am very shocked by his demise. He had a lot of affection for me right from the beginning, Gehlot tweeted.





He said Pahadia''s death is a personal loss for him.





The state government has announced a one-day mourning on Thursday during which government offices will be closed and the national flag will fly at half-mast.





A cabinet meeting will also be held at 12 noon on Thursday to pay condolences to Pahadia, whose funeral will be held with state honour the same day.