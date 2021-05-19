NCP chief appoints P C Chacko as president of Kerala unit

Thiruvananthapuram :

P C Chacko, who joined the NCP (Nationalist Congress Party) after quitting the Congress, has been appointed as the president of the NCP's Kerala unit, party leaders said here on Wednesday.





Talking to PTI, Chacko said he was appointed as the party's State president by NCP chief Sharad Pawar. A communication in this regard has been received from the party, he said.





Chacko replaced senior party leader T P Peethambaran Master who had been holding post temporarily since the death of NCP State president Thomas Chandy in December 2019.





Chacko had resigned from the Congress on March 10, alleging group interest in deciding party candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections held on April 6. He was a former working committee member of the Congress.





After quitting the Congress, he joined the NCP, which is a partner in the CPI(M)-led LDF in Kerala. He campaigned for the LDF candidates in the Assembly polls.