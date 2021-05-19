Patra must use his degree to serve people instead of indulging in theatrics: Cong

New Delhi :

Responding to a question during the press conference over the alleged toolkit being shared by the BJP once again, Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said, "The BJP plays such games like getting the petition filed in the court, but the Congress has not gone to court."





He said that the party has submitted its complaint to the Delhi Police.





"They don't want to answer people on why medicines are not there, why ventilators are not there and why hospital beds are not there but they will indulge in such antics," he said.





"For how long they will keep on telling lies to people?" asked Surjewala. The party should focus on providing facilities to people instead, he added.





To a question about Patra coming out with another alleged toolkit of the Congress over the central vista project, Surjewala said, "Patra knows that he is going to jail for forging documents. The meta data theory he is showing today is not going to succeed. The central vista doc and the Covid doc that he circulated yesterday are two different ones."





The Congress leader said that the BJP leader instead of indulging in these "forgery and theatrics," should use his doctor's degree to serve people in some Covid ward.





"The time demands service to people. This design of fakery would not succeed," he added.





Patra on Tuesday has shared an alleged tool kit of Congress over the Covid pandemic and earlier in the day he also came out with another alleged toolkit over the Centre's central vista project.





The Congress has filed a complaint against BJP chief J.P. Nadda, Patra, Union Minister Smriti Irani, BJP leader B.L. Santosh and others over the alleged toolkit.