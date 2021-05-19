Why PM not surveying cyclone-hit areas in Maharashtra? NCP

Mumbai :

Before making a landfall in Gujarat late Monday night, the cyclone had claimed seven lives and caused damages in parts of Maharashtra, particularly in its coastal areas.





Prime Minister Modi reached Bhavnagar in Gujarat on Wednesday to review the situation in the state in the aftermath of the cyclone and proceeded for an aerial survey of Una, Diu, Jafarabad and Mahuva, an official said.





After the survey, the PM is scheduled to hold a review meeting at Ahmedabad.





"Today PM Modi ji is taking an ariel survey of #CycloneTauktae affected areas of Daman, Diu and Gujarat. Why not the same of the areas affected in #Maharashtra? Is this not clear cut discrimination?" Malik asked in a Twitter post.





The NCP is in power in Maharashtra along with the Shiv Sena and Congress as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi.