Pak intruder nabbed along IB in J-K

Jammu :

BSF sources said the Pakistani national was apprehended in an injured condition while he was trying to sneak into the Indian side.





"The intruder was challenged after which the troopers fired shots resulting in injury to the intruder.





"He was treated at the BSF dispensary and later handed over to police," sources said.





On May 5, another infiltration attempt was foiled in the same sector when alert troops of the BSF shot dead an intruder.