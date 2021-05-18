Daily COVID-19 recoveries more than 4 lakh for first time in country

New Delhi :

India has recorded more than 4 lakh daily COVID-19 recoveries in a single day for the first time, while new coronavirus infections settled below 3 lakh for the second day, the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.





A total of 4,22,436 patients have recuperated in a span of 24 hours, taking India's cumulative recoveries to 2,15,96,512.





Average daily recovery of more than 3,55,944 cases has been recorded in the last 14 days, the ministry said.





A total of 2,63,533 new cases were registered in a day.





Ten states reported 74.54 per cent of the new cases in a span of 24 hours. Karnataka has reported the highest daily new cases at 38,603, followed by Tamil Nadu with 33,075 new cases.





India's total COVID-19 active cases have decreased to 3353765 with a net decline of 1,63,232 cases being recorded in the active caseload in a span of 24 hours. It now comprises 13.29 per cent of the country's total cases.





Karnataka, Maharashtra, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal cumulatively account for 69.01 per cent of India's total Active Cases.





The National Mortality Rate currently stands at 1.10 per cent, the ministry said.





A total of 4,329 deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours.





Ten states account for 75.98 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (1000). Karnataka follows with 476 daily deaths.





The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has reached nearly 18.44 crore.





A total of 18,44,53,149 vaccine doses have been administered through 26,87,638 sessions, according to the provisional report till 7 am.





These include 96,59,441 healthcare workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 66,52,389 HCWs who have taken the second dose, 1,45,00,303 FLWs who have received the first dose, 82,17,075 FLWs who have taken the second dose and, 59,39,290 beneficiaries in the 18-44 years age group who have received the first dose.





Besides, 5,76,64,616 and 92,43,104 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 years have been administered the first and second dose respectively while 5,46,64,577 and 1,79,12,354 beneficiaries of more than 60 years have received the first and second dose.





Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, West Bengal, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Kerala and Andhra Pradesh account for 66.70 per cent of the cumulative doses given so far in the country, the ministry said.





It said 6,69,884 beneficiaries in the age group of 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine in the last 24 hours and cumulatively 59,39,290 across 36 states and UTs since the start of phase-3 of vaccination drive.





As on Day-122 of the vaccination drive (May 17), 15,10,418 vaccine doses were given. Across 14,447sessions, 12,67,201 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 2,43,217 beneficiaries received their second dose of vaccine.





In addition, the foreign aid of relief materials continues to be swiftly cleared, apportioned, and sent to states and UTs to combat COVID-19.





Cumulatively, 11,321 oxygen concentrators, 15,801 oxygen cylinders; 19 oxygen generation plants, 7,470 ventilators/Bi-PAP, and about 5.5 Lakh Remdesivir vials have been delivered or dispatched through road and air.