COVID-19: Ladakh reports 130 fresh cases, 134 patients cured

Jammu :

Of the 130 fresh cases in the Union Territory, 104 were reported from Leh and 26 from Kargil, they added.





Of the 134 patients who recovered, 94 were in Leh while 40 were in Kargil, the officials said.





The number of active cases in Ladakh has come down to 1,542 -- 1,277 in Leh district and 265 in Kargil district.





No fresh deaths were reported in the Union Territory. So far, 165 people -- 119 in Leh and 46 in Kargil -- have succumbed to the viral disease in Ladakh, the officials said.