6 held in Assam for using Indian flag as table cloth

Guwahati :

A police officer in Guwahati said the six detainees of Tengnamari village dishonoured the Indian national flag by using it on the dining table on Friday in the house of one Rejina Parvin Sultana.





Police arrested Rejina along with five others on Sunday after a video went viral on the social media. A case was registered by the police for taking necessary legal action.





In the video, the family was seen feasting by using the Indian flag as table cloth. Police are probing the case.