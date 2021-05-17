Mon, May 17, 2021

2 militants killed in encounter with security forces in J-K

Published: May 17,202112:11 PM by PTI

Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Srinagar district in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, police said.

Representative Image
Srinagar:
Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Khonmoh area, in the outskirts of the city, following information about the presence of militants there, the police said. 

The search operation turned into an encounter after militants opened fire towards security forces positions, they said. 

Two militants were killed in the ensuing gunfight, the police said, adding that the identity and group affiliation of the slain militants was being ascertained.

