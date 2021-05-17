Narada sting case: CBI arrests 3 TMC MLAs, ex-party leader

Kolkata :

The action comes as the central probe agency is likely to file its charge sheet in the sting tapes case, they said.





The four leaders went to the CBI office in Nizam Palace in Kolkata on Monday morning.





Soon after the news of their arrest spread, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee along with other leaders reached the CBI office.





The CBI had approached West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar seeking sanction to prosecute Hakim, Mukherjee, Mitra and Chatterjee, who were all ministers during the time of the alleged commission of the offence in 2014, they said.





Dhankar had recently granted sanction to prosecute all the four leaders following which the CBI finalised its charge sheet and moved to arrest them.





Hakim, Mukherjee and Mitra have been re-elected as TMC MLAs in the just-concluded assembly elections, while Chatterjee, who left the TMC to join the BJP, has severed links with both the camps.





The sting operation was purportedly conducted by Mathew Samuel of Narada TV news channel in 2014 wherein people resembling TMC ministers, MPs and MLAs were allegedly seen receiving money from representatives of a fictitious company in lieu of favours.





The tapes were made public just before the 2016 assembly elections in West Bengal.





The Calcutta High Court had ordered a CBI probe into the sting operation in March, 2017.