Bull gores woman to death in UP

Badaun :

The incident took place in Mohammedganj village on Sunday afternoon, a Bilsi police station official said.





Muni Devi, 55, had gone to collect fodder in a field when the bull attacked her. The fields were empty and no one heard her cries for help.





Later, on getting information, revenue department officers visited the village and gathered relevant information for providing compensation.





The officials advised the family to send the body for autopsy but her sons refused. She is survived by five sons and a minor daughter.





Daulat Ram, her son, said, "We are five brothers and all are capable of taking care of ourselves. We do not want an autopsy for money. We request the administration to capture the bull that has already injured numerous people in the area."



