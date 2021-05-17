Gunfight erupts on outskirts of Srinagar

Srinagar :

The firefight took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.





As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.





"Encounter has started at Khanmoh area of Srinagar. Police and security forces are on the job," the police said.



