Nadda discusses relief work for Cyclone Tauktae with BJP MPs, MLAs

New Delhi :

The BJP chief said that the coastal states particularly those in the western areas are facing the crisis due the Cyclone Tauktae and their main goal as a responsible political party should be to help authorities and people affected by it.





"We should ensure that relief reaches the cyclone affected people without any delay and relief and rescue operations are conducted swiftly without wasting any time," Nadda said.





He advised to prepare a list of party volunteers who will look after the relief and rescue operations in the cyclone affected states without any delay and is circulated so that people in distress and need can contact them immediately.





"Also, the list of all district level coordination committees is also made public without any delay so that there is no delay or confusion in coordination in relief and rescue operations," Nadda said.





The BJP chief further advised that party volunteers who are conducting and coordinating in relief and rescue operations should be told to help and coordinate with various government agencies carrying out relief works like civil administration, health department, fire department and local civic bodies.





"We will have to develop a support system at the panchayat level to provide relief and help people affected by cyclones in coastal areas. Therefore, I would request our MP, MLAs and other people's representatives coming from the coastal areas to alert all your representatives, panchayat samiti representatives and party workers to ensure smooth coordination with teams engaged in relief and rescue operations," Nadda said.