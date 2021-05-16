Rajasthan CM raises state's oxygen crisis with PM

Jaipur :

In a series of tweets, sharing key points of his discussion, he said: "Had discussion with PM Narendra Modi on Covid situation in Rajasthan and have apprised him of the current situation of Covid and demanded oxygen on the basis of patients' numbers.





"PM assured of resolving this issue at the earliest. Had discussed with Railway Minster Piyush Goyal too. Hope that oxygen allotment for state will be increased soon by the Centre."





Gehlot also said that they have requested Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also to continue taking IAF's services to send vacant oxygen tankers.





He also demanded that the number of oxygen plants to be installed by the DRDO should be increased to 15, looking at geographical expanse of the state.