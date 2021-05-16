Sun, May 16, 2021

Gross failure by UP govt on COVID management: Akhilesh

Published: May 16,202110:49 PM by PTI

Mail

The Samajwadi Party accused the Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday being hell-bent on taking take revenge from the public following its performance in the panchayat polls and the gross failure'' in managing the coronavirus situation.

Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo)
Lucknow:
In a statement, SP president Akhilesh Yadav said there was a huge anger among the public over the BJP''s failure on every front. 

"Gross failure in managing the COVID-19, widespread public anger following deaths in large number in cities and villages, and lagging behind the Samajwadi Party in the panchayat elections, the whining BJP government is hell-bent on taking revenge," he said. 

"The BJP leadership knows that the story, which happened in West Bengal, is going to repeat in Uttar Pradesh," Yadav said.

