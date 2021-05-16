Gross failure by UP govt on COVID management: Akhilesh

Lucknow :

In a statement, SP president Akhilesh Yadav said there was a huge anger among the public over the BJP''s failure on every front.





"Gross failure in managing the COVID-19, widespread public anger following deaths in large number in cities and villages, and lagging behind the Samajwadi Party in the panchayat elections, the whining BJP government is hell-bent on taking revenge," he said.





"The BJP leadership knows that the story, which happened in West Bengal, is going to repeat in Uttar Pradesh," Yadav said.