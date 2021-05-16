Dismiss Pramod Sawant govt for COVID-19 failure, says Goa Cong

Panaji :

Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar said a meeting of the party with state in charge Dinesh Gundu Rao on the outbreak situation resolved that the governor must dismiss the BJP government in the state.





The party also demanded that the Centre post a full- time governor for the state, as Bhagat Singh Koshyari is holding additional charge here along with Maharashtra.





Chodankar said the Goa government must immediately stop the use of Ivermectin tablets as part of its prophylaxis treatment as experts have advised against it.