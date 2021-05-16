Telangana in better position compared to other states, says KTR

Hyderabad :

KTR claimed that the state government is ensuring a continuous supply of oxygen to avoid any deaths due to the oxygen crisis.





The minister was talking to reporters after receiving 200 oxygen concentrators donated by leading renewable energy firm Greenko.





A special flight from China carrying the concentrators landed at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport.





KTR, as the minister is popularly known, said that the state government is taking all the steps to combat the Covid pandemic.





He also claimed that irrespective of political affiliations, public representatives are working as a team to combat the pandemic.





Noting that Hyderabad has been providing Covid treatment to the patients coming from neighbouring states, KTR thanked the Centre for increasing the supply of oxygen, Remdesivir injections, and also vaccines to the state. He said this would help treat the patients on time.





"Under the leadership of CM KCR, the government is working with complete coordination with the medical institutions. The public representatives and officials are on the ground to take stock of the situation and are acting swiftly during an emergency," KTR said.





KTR appreciated Greenko Group for coming forward to donate 1,000 oxygen concentrators to various states in India. In its first phase, the firm on Sunday handed over 200 oxygen concentrators to Telangana.





He thanked Greenko Group MD and CEO Anil Chalamasetty for helping the state government during these pandemic times





The minister also thanked the management of Indigo Airlines for facilitating the transport of these oxygen concentrators from China.





Noting that various corporate organisations are coming forward to help the state during the pandemic, he appealed to the other corporate firms to come and join hands in combating the covid virus.





Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said that with the arrival of 200 oxygen concentrators, an additional 2 tonnes of oxygen will be available now.



