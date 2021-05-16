Sun, May 16, 2021

Delhi registers 6,456 new COVID-19 cases, 262 more deaths

Published: May 16,202104:54 PM by PTI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

The national capital recorded 6,456 fresh COVID-19 cases and 262 fatalities on Sunday while the positivity rate dropped to 10.40 per cent, the lowest since April 11, according to a Delhi government health bulletin.

File Photo
File Photo
New Delhi:
This is the third consecutive day when Delhi has recorded less than 10,000 cases. 

However, the smaller number of new cases was due to relatively fewer tests, 62,059, conducted on Saturday. 

Delhi had reported 6,430 cases on Saturday, the lowest since April 7, with medical experts attributing the lockdown as the main factor behind the dip.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations