Remdesivir allocated till May 23 to States/UTs: Gowda

New Delhi :

Considering the requirement of Remdesivir in every state and ensuring its adequate availability, Union Minister of Chemicals & Fertilisers D.V Sadananda Gowda on Sunday announced the allocation of Remdesivir and said substantial increase has been made in overall production and allocation of the drug, crucial in treatment of Covid patients.





In a letter to all States by Department of Pharmaceuticals and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, it was mentioned that in continuation of the allocation plan of Remdesivir drug for the period -- April 21 to May 16, 2021 communicated by D.O on May 7 2021, an updated allocation plan valid for the period -- April 21 to May May 21, 2021 is prepared jointly by the Department of Pharmaceuticals and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.





The allotment has been made for the States/UTs and they have been asked to monitor proper distribution covering government and private hospitals as appropriate and in line with judicious use.





State governments/UTs have been advised to place adequate purchase orders with the marketing companies immediately, if they have not already done so, for the quantity that they want to purchase out of allocation for the State/UT as per supply chain in close coordination with liaison officers of the companies. The coordination with private distribution channel in the state could also be made.