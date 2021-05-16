Cyclone Tauktae: Nadda speaks to BJP leaders over measures to help people

New Delhi :

Party MPs, MLAs and office bearers from Goa, Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Daman & Diu and Gujarat were part of the virtual meeting with Nadda.





The BJP president later tweeted, "Cyclone Tauktae is heading towards coastal regions of Goa, Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Daman & Diu & Gujarat. Discussed the precaution & relief work with BJP MPs, MLAs & state office bearers of affected areas. We will provide all possible help following COVID protocols."





Cyclone Tauktae has intensified into a "very severe cyclonic storm" and is approaching the Gujarat coast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.





The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for the coasts of Gujarat and Diu and Daman.