Who is in, Who is out, only Pinarayi Vijayan knows

Thiruvananthapuram :

One more thing which is certain is -- it will be he who is going to be the Chief Minister and none has a clue who else will be taking oath of office from his party along with him.





And would there be any prizes for the correct guess, unfortunately it's not going to be there, but Vijayan continues to taunt the media when asked if the names of those which have already been put out by the various media is right, all what he said was, "continue to guess".





And when asked if the guesses are close to be correct, pat came the reply, "that will be known when I give out the names and then as is the normal practice, you can say, what was said by you has become correct," said Vijayan.





Even with the Indian Medical Association's Kerala chapter has requested that with Covid continuing to surge, it would be better to have it virtually, the swearing in has been fixed to be held outdoors at the Central Stadium, a stone's throw from the seat of power of the State Secretariat, but with Covid protocols in force.





Vijayan is still undecided on the total number, as according to the rules including the CM's post he can have 21 ministers.





However in 2016 to set a mark of austerity, he decided to have 20, but this time he is in a quandary as in the 140 member assembly the LDF has won 99 seats.





In the outgoing Vijayan cabinet, the CPI-M had 12 Ministers and the Chief Minister's post, the second biggest ally CPI had four and one each for Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Congress (S) and Janata Dal (S).





However this time the Left has given full fledged ally status to Kerala Congress (B), Indian National League (NL) besides two new llies who jumped the fence from the Congress led Opposition - Kerala Congress (Mani) and Loktantrik Janata Dal.





Then there is Kovoor Kunjumon who has been a fellow traveller of the Left ever since he came from the UDF, ahead of the 2016 assembly polls and this time he won his fifth straight elections.





While the second biggest ally- the CPI, will get four ministers, they will decide on their team.





However he has already told point blank the NCP, which has two legislators, outgoing Minister A.K. Saseendran and Thomas K. Thomas, that if they continue to fight amongst themselves for the one cabinet post, none will be considered.





Vijayan is also mulling the idea of asking the single party legislator to share the five year term amongst themselves and here too none should be surprised if he decides K.B. Ganesh Kumar of the Kerala Congress (B) be given a full five year term.





A media critic on condition of anonymity said with the position of strength that Vijayan has at the moment, the frequent statement that he gives, the discussions will take place, does not have much meat in it.





"It's going to be his call, especially from his party and also from the numerous single legislator parties, in the Left Democratic Front. He has such strength at the moment to decide who he wants to be as Ministers and there is not going to be a whimper of protest from any quarters," said the critic.





The crucial meetings of the Left Democratic Front is scheduled for early next week and as things stand, it will be Vijayan who will tell them what he has in his mind and until then, keep guessing.