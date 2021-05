Congress MP Rajeev Satav loses battle to Covid

Pune :

He was 46, and belonged to the core team of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.





Satav had developed Covid symptoms on April 19 and a swab test turned out to be positive on April 21.





He was admitted to the Jehangir Hospital in Pune and as his condition worsened, a week later he was put on a ventilator.





After a brief spell of recovery, his condition again deteriorated alarmingly since the last week and he remained in the ICU where he succumbed early today Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Friday that besides Covid-19, Satav was also being treated cytomegalovirus infection and some additional complications with the help of experts.





State Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat visited the hospital and inquired about his health while Minister of State for Agriculture and Congress leader Vishwajeet Kadam was regularly in touch with the family and the hospital.





