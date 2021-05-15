Week after lockdown, Kerala reports high Covid figures at 32,680

Thiruvananthapuram :

The test positivity rate in state continues to hover in the range of 26 per cent.





Vijayan said the number of active cases in Kerala stood at 4,45,334, while 29,442 were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the state's total number of recoveries to 16,66,232.





Meanwhile, 96 persons succumbed to the virus in the state in this period, mounting Kerala's overall Covid death toll to 6,339.





Across the state, 10,31,271 people are under observation, including 37,607 at various hospitals.





"From Sunday midnight, four districts which have high number of cases -- Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam, Thrissur and Malappuram -- will come under triple lockdown and there will be no leniency shown to those flouting the rules," said Vijayan, adding that 10,000 additional police personnel will be put on duty for this.





Vijayan also said that a few cases of black fungus (a rare type of infection in Covid patients) have been reported in the state and the medical professionals are looking into it.





The day also saw around 10,000 cases being registered against people for breaking Covid protocols, besides the collection of fines to the tune of Rs 26 lakh.





The Chief Minister cautioned that with the state receiving heavy rains on account of the predicted cyclonic storm Tauktae, more rains can be expected in the coming day also.





"At present, 68 relief camps are housing 1,934 people. If the authorities decide to move more people from the affected areas, all should cooperate. No one needs to worry, as all Covid protocols will be strictly adhered to in these camps," said Vijayan.