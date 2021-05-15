Chhattisgarh records 7,664 new COVID-19 cases, 129 deaths

Raipur :

The number of recoveries reached 7,85,598 after 387 people were discharged from hospitals while 11,088 others completed their home isolation during the day.





The number of active cases in the state stands at 1,10,401.





The worst-hit Raipur and Durg districts, which have been witnessing a decline in cases from last week, on Saturday reported 466 and 288 new cases, respectively.





While the total count of infections in Raipur has reached 1,52,690 including 2,963 deaths, Durg''s caseload increased to 93,934 including 1,667 deaths.





Raigarh recorded 617 new cases, Surajpur 520 and Janjgir-Champa 489, among other districts.





With 70,239 samples tested on Saturday, the total of coronavirus tests in the state went up to 81,19,349.





The case positivity rate in the state has declined to 11 percent from 26.1 percent on May 1.





The recovery rate has been steadily improving and presently reached 86 per cent, the official said.





Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 9,07,589, new cases 7,664, death toll 11,590, recovered 7,85,598, active cases 1,10,401, tests 81,19,349.