3 arrested for cow slaughter in UP

Three men were arrested for alleged cow slaughter and one quintal beef was seized from them in Bareilly district in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, police said.
Bareilly:
Superintendent of Police (City) Ravindra Kumar said the arrests were made in the Bithari Chainpur police station area following a tip-off.
Those arrested have been identified as Yameen (30), Qasim (26) and Aasif (27), the police officer said.
A vehicle, three country-made pistols and three knives were recovered from them.
