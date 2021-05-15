Sat, May 15, 2021

SII doing best to ramp up COVID-19 vaccine production, says CEO

Published: May 15,202110:07 PM by PTI

Serum Institute of India (SII) is doing its best to ramp up the production of COVID-19 vaccine Covishield to cater to demand in the country, Adar Poonawalla said on Saturday.

Adar Poonawalla (File Photo)
New Delhi:
Responding to a tweet by JSW Group Chairman Sajjan Jindal, Poonawalla said the vaccine major is doing its best to introduce vaccines on priority for the Indian market. 

"Yes @sajjanjindal, we at @SerumInstIndia are doing our best to ramp up production & launch new vaccines on priority for India. We are grateful for @TheJSWGroup efforts in trying to fulfill India’s medical oxygen needs as we stand together in this fight against this pandemic,"Poonawalla said in a tweet. 

Earlier Sajjan Jindal had tweeted while tagging SII, Poonawalla , Bharat Biotech and its Managing Director Krishna Ella: "The only way we can win the #FightAgainstCOVID19in India is to vaccinate everybody. Great to see @SerumInstIndia @adarpoonawalla and @BharatBiotech @krishnaella ramping up their capacities.” 

Both SII and Bharat Biotech are in the forefront of supplying COVID-19 vaccines in the country even as the second wave of the pandemic continues to ravage various states.

