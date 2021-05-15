With 2,173 Covid deaths in a week in Delhi, space increased in a crematorium

New Delhi :

In the last one week, Delhi has registered 65,180 Covid positive cases. However, the national capital has been reporting more than 300 deaths per day since May 4 (except two days when less than 300 were reported). The highest daily deaths in one day were reported on May 3, when a total of 448 Covid patients had died in the city.





In the last one week, 2,173 Covid patients have died in Delhi, taking the total death toll to 21,244 since the first wave of the Covid pandemic early last year.





In view of daily Covid-related deaths, the administration has decided to increase the capacity of cremation grounds and burial grounds under all three municipal corporations.





The South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) said on Saturday that Sarai Kale Khan is soon going to be extended by another 1,000 metres to reach 4,000 metres to accommodate more pyres. This is being done to ensure that there are no long queues that were witnessed a few weeks ago following the unprecedented surge in Covid-19 cases.





An official in SDMC said the extension will add space for another 150 wooden pyres to the existing 26. Additionally, 10 more electric crematoriums will be set up soon.