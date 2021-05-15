Procure drugs for black fungus treatment: Vasundhara Raje to Rajasthan govt

Jaipur :

"BlackFungus is a new disease happening in Rajasthan. Liposomal Amphotericin B 50mg injections and Posaconazole 300mg tablets are needed to treat this," Raje said on Saturday.





She requested the state government to procure the medicines so that the people don't have to buy it at exorbitant prices on the black market.





The black fungus infection, also known as mucormycosis, is caused by a fungus called mucor.





Recently, several states have flagged cases of COVID-triggered mucormycosis, especially among patients who are diabetic.





In an advisory released on May 9, the Centre said mucormycosis may turn fatal if uncared for. It also said the fungal infection mainly affects people who are on medication that reduces their ability to fight environmental pathogens.





Major risk factors for this disease include uncontrolled diabetes mellitus, immunosuppression by steroids, prolonged ICU stay, malignancy and voriconazole therapy, the ICMR-Health Ministry advisory stated.