Odisha's COVID-19 tally crosses six-lakh mark, death toll at 2,294

Bhubaneswar :

With these new infections, the caseload of coronavirus disease reached 6,00,492 in the coastal state, he said.





At least 6,611 fresh cases were reported from quarantine centres and 5,194 detected during contact tracing.





Khurda district, which comprises the state capital Bhubaneswar, reported the highest number of new cases at 1,414, followed by Sundargarh (1,209) and Cuttack (1197).





Taking to Twitter, the Health and Family Welfare Department said, "Regret to inform the demise of twenty-one COVID positive patients while under treatment in hospitals."





Four new fatalities were recorded in Khurda, three in Angul, two each in Kalahandi, Kendrapara, Puri, Rayagada and Sundergarh and one each in Boudh, Gajapati, Koraput and Nuapada, the official said.





Fifty-three other COVID patients have also died due to comorbidities.





Odisha now has 1,06,471 active cases, and 4,91,674 patients have so far recovered from the disease.





The state has conducted over 1.08 crore sample tests for COVID-19 thus far, including 57,002 on Friday, and the positivity rate stands at 5.55 per cent.





However, the state's daily test positive report (TPR) has been over 20 per cent for the last nine days, the official added.