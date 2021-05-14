NDMC floats medical helpline for Covid infected staff, families

New Delhi :

According to a senior NDMC official, a team of doctors and medical experts will provide telephonic consultations for mental relief to those infected by Covid-19. The officials in all the departments have been directed to immediately inform all the employees for availing the facility.

A team of medical specialists, including senior doctors, will provide guidance to the NDMC employees telephonically and through WhatsApp regularly. Amitabh Kumar, a specialist in respiratory medicine, will provide prescriptions to the patients through SMS or WhatsApp.

Other doctors who are part of the initiative are Sundeep Kaushik, M. Bora, Virender Kumar, Sarika Rawal (anaesthetist), Seema Ahuja (anaesthetist), Jitender Koli, Virat Kuntalum, Chand Prakash (paediatrician), Kailash Saini and Deepak Gautam.

"The Covid positive persons shall remain under continuous supervision of the team of doctors as above who will also assess their condition and advise for hospitalisation if the need arises," the NDMC said.