UP records 15,747 new COVID-19 cases, 312 deaths

Lucknow :

In the past 13 days, the number of active cases in the state has come down by over 1.17 lakh. On April 30, there were about 3.10 lakh active cases and the number currently stands at 1,93,815, said Additional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad.





As many as 1,57,257 patients are in home isolation, he said.





While the state reported 15,747 fresh cases the previous day, 26,174 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease. So far, 13,85,855 patients have recovered in Uttar Pradesh and the recovery rate stands at 86.8 per cent, Prasad said.





So far, over 4.41 crore samples have been tested in the state, including more than 2.63 lakh samples tested on Wednesday, he said.





The officer said that a total of 1.44 crore doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the state. This includes 1.13 crore people who have been given the first dose.





Currently, vaccination of people over 18 years is going on in 18 districts. From May 17, it will be expanded to 23 districts, Prasad said.