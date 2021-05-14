Delhi Police at IYC office asks about procuring of Covid meds, O2 cylinders

New Delhi :

According to IYC members, few officers of the Delhi Police Crime Branch team arrived at the IYC office on Raisina Road in Central Delhi around 11 a.m.

Speaking to IANS, IYC President Srinivas B.V. said, "They had come to enquire about how we are helping the people in distress on the basis of a petition filed in the court."

He said that details were shared with the police.

According to IYC activists, the police asked them -- from where they were bringing oxygen cylinders, several medicines, managing ambulance services and food for the people battling Covid-19 pandemic.

The IYC has started #SOSIYC campaign to help the people affected with Covid.

The IYC has set up a war room at its office to deal with the requests it gets through social media to deal with urgent need for oxygen cylinders, medicines, food to the families and homeless and ambulance services to ferry patients.

Earlier, police also asked AAP leader Dilip Pandey how he was managing to help Covod affected families with medicines and oxygen cylinders.

Congress national media in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala slammed the government for targeting the IYC members who have been providing help to the people in amid a brutal Covid wave.