KTF protests Muraleedharan's action against Asianet TV

Thiruvananthapuram :

For a few days now Asianet TV channel, the leading Malayalam TV channel has come under attack from the BJP, after an incident where one of the channel staff had spoken in a tough manner to a caller who asked why the channel is not airing the news from West Bengal when the BJP activists are under attack from the workers of the Trinamool Congress.





Incidentally when on his last week visit to Bengal, Muraleedharan's convoy came under attack from angry workers alleged to belong to the Trinamool Congress.





Following the way the Asianet TV is behaving towards the BJP, the party decided to go in for a non-cooperation with the TV channel and decided not to send any of its party leaders to take part in discussions by the news channel in its prime news hour bulletins.





Asianet TV channel Delhi bureau chief Prasanth Reghuvamsom said that they were removed from the WhatsApp group of the Union Minister Muraleedharan, which was created by him for the Kerala Media operating from Delhi.





Muraleedharan had said that even though he is a Union Minister, he is also a BJP party member and the party's decision is therefore binding on him.





KTF president, M.V.Shreyams Kumar who heads the Mathrubhumi TV channel also a colleague of Muraleedharan in the Upper House said it was improper on his part to do such a thing, as it violates the oath of office he has taken and hence he should immediately reverse the decision.





However, State BJP president K.Surendran wrote in his Facebook post to all the BJP party workers and supporters that a section of the media, especially the TV channels are under huge influence by the ruling CPI-M and that's the primary reason why the Vijayan government retained power.





"This section of the media is controlled by the CPI-M and their agenda now take on us and to portray us in poor light. We have the details of such media professionals and we will get in touch with their management and at the appropriate time, we will come out with all the details of such media professionals," wrote Surendran in his Facebook.