Covid-19: India's cumulative vaccination coverage nears 18 crore mark

New Delhi :

"The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country stands at 17,91,77,029 as per the 8 pm provisional report today", read a press release by the Ministry.





4,37,192 beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years received their first dose of COVID vaccine today and cumulatively 39,14,688 across 32 States/Union Territories (UTs) since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.





A total of 17,91,77,029 include 96,16,697 Healthcare Workers (HCWs) who have taken the first dose and 66,02,553 HCWs who have taken the second dose.





To add to the count, 1,43,14,563 Frontline Workers (FLWs) were administered their first dose and 81,12,476 FLWs were administered their second dose.





Also, 39,14,688 persons between the age group of 18-44 years got innoculated with their first dose.





Mounting further to the tally, 5,65,82,401 persons between 45-60 years of age got their first jab of vaccine and 85,14,552 persons between 45-60 years of age got their second jab of the vaccine.





Notably, 5,42,32,598 persons above 60 years were also administered their first dose of the vaccine and 1,72,86,501 persons above 60 years were administered their second dose of vaccine.





As on Day-118 of the vaccination drive (May 13), a total of 19,75,176 vaccine doses were given.





10,10,856 beneficiaries were vaccinated for first dose and 9,64,320 beneficiaries received the second dose of vaccine as per the provisional report till 8 P.M on Thursday.





Final reports would be completed for the day by late tonight.





The vaccination exercise as a tool to protect the most vulnerable population groups in the country from COVID-19 continues to be regularly reviewed and monitored at the highest level.