120 prisoners test positive for Covid-19 in Odisha jails

Bhubaneswar :

While speaking to the reporters, DIG (Prisons), Subhakanta Mishra said, "Two individuals lost their lives and at least 120 prisoners tested positive for Covid-19. Critical patients shifted to COVID hospitals and 449 convicts released on 90-day parole."





To curb the spread, Mishra informed, "Patnagarh Sub-Jail and a cell of Berhampur Jail has been converted into Covid-19 care centre. We are looking into the matter."





The Covid-19 caseload in Odisha mounted to 576, 297 as 10,649 more people tested positive for the virus and 19 new deaths pushed the total death toll to 2,251, informed the state health bulletin yesterday.





Odisha has 100,313 active cases, as per the official data, adding that 473,680 patients have so far recovered from the infection.