Karnataka asks Centre to supply 25,000 dose of Amphotericin B as 'black fungus' cases rise

Bangalore :

"During the video conference Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had with his counterparts in six states, we put forth a demand for 25,000 (doses of) Amphotericin B," Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar told reporters here.





The minister said due to the excess use of steroids and diabetes, cases of black fungus are being noticed as post COVID complications.





"In Karnataka and Maharashtra such incidents happened. ...," Sudhakar said.





The only medicine to cure it is Amphotericin B, Sudhakar claimed, adding, the state government has placed order to purchase the anti-fungal drug. According to doctors, mucormycosis, also called black fungus, is mostly found among among COVID-19 patients who have diabetes.