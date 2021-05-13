If he cannot source vaccines, Goa CM should resign: AAP

Panaji :

"Vaccination for persons in the age group of 18 year to 44 years was supposed to start on May 1. It still has not because the Goa government has not even been unable to source the vaccine vials," Coutinho told reporters here.





"Pramod Sawant does not have right to sit in this chair if he cannot get those vaccines," Coutinho also said.





A Health Ministry official said that the Goa government had ordered five lakh vaccines last month from the Serum Institute of India. "We have received around 32,000 vaccine doses as a first instalment from the Serum Institute of India. The vaccination for the age group of 18 to 44 years would begin soon," the official also said.