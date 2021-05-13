Delhi gets light spell of rain, thunderstorm predicted

New Delhi :

The residents of the national capital woke up to a brief spell of light rain on Thursday morning.





According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain wind speed of 30-50 kmph would occur over isolated places of Delhi and adjoining areas including Noida, Meerut Rohtak, Panipat and few other places during the next two hours.





"Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain with a wind speed of 30-50 kmph would occur over isolated places of Entire Delhi, Rohtak, Panipat, Kaithal, Jhajjar, Bhadra, Adampur, Hissar, Gurugram, Sohana, Nuh, Hansi, Manesar, Kharkhoda, Gulothi, Siyana, Ghaziabad, Noida, Gr. Noida, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahar, Khurja, Jhangirabad, Garhmukteswar, Bijnor, Chapaurala, Hastinapur, Chandpur, Amroha and adjoining areas during the next 2 hours," the IMD said in a tweet.