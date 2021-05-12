Jailed Sacha Sauda chief hospitalised in Haryana

Chandigarh :

The jailed Dera head, who has been sentenced for the rape of two of his disciples and murder of journalist Ram Chander Chhatrapati, was taken to the PGIMS here under tight police security.





Doctors told IANS that the sect chief has been suffering from hypertension and diabetes and complaining of dizziness.





Earlier, he was examined by doctors in the prison. Later, he was shifted to the hospital where he was kept under observation.