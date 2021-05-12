12 Oppn leaders write to PM Modi, demand free mass vaccination, suspension of Central Vista project

New Delhi :

In a joint letter to the prime minister, the opposition leaders, including some chief ministers, have also demanded providing foodgrains to the needy, and giving Rs 6,000 per month to the unemployed.





They leaders have also demanded a repeal of the three Central farm laws which, they said, will help protect lakhs of ''annadatas'' from becoming the victims of pandemic





The signatories to the joint letter include Congress president Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister and JDS leader H D Deve Gowda and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.





Other signatories include chief ministers Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena), Mamata Banerjee (TMC), MK Stalin (DMK), and Hemant Soren (JMM).





Former chief ministers Farooq Abdullah (NC) Akhilesh Yadav (SP), Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), D Raja (CPI) and Sitaram Yechury (CPI-M) are also part of the joint letter.