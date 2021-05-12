NSUI files 'missing person' report with police on Amit Shah

New Delhi :

NSUI general secretary Nagesh Kariyappa filed the complaint against Shah with the Parliament Street police station.





Kariyappa said that politicians are supposed to serve the nation, and not run away from a crisis situation.





He said that when the country is suffering from a deadly pandemic and the citizens are facing a crisis, it is the duty of the politicians to be accountable, not only towards the government of India or the BJP, but also towards the people of the country.





NSUI national secretary and in-charge of its media and communication wing, Lokesh Chugh, said that until 2013, the politicians were responsible towards the citizens, but things changed totally after the BJP came to power in 2014, and now the ‘second person in command' in the Central government is ‘missing' amid the pandemic.





Chugh alleged that when people need the government to take care of them, its office-bearers are nowhere to be seen.





Meanwhile, Kariyappa also said that the entire country is suffering from a disastrous pandemic and all that the people need now is the government to support the citizens and be answerable for its deeds.





The current government has failed to do so and as a result the NSUI has filed a missing person complaint against the Home Minister, and is waiting for the government to answer to its people, Kariyappa added.